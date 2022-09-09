Downtown Rockford store featuring products from women business owners to close

Indigo, 333 E. State St., will close its downtown Rockford location at the end of September.

ROCKFORD — A business offering jewelry, clothing, candles and other items from women entrepreneurs is closing its downtown location.

Indigo owner Evangelina Jimenez said she’ll be vacating her store’s space at 333 E. State St. at the end of September.

“With a heavy heart, I am sad to say that we are closing the retail area of our shop,” Jimenez posted on the store’s Facebook page. “Unfortunately, with the minimal foot traffic and recession prices, it’s not the right time to fight to keep the shop open.”

While Indigo’s retail store is closing, the business is not going away.

Jimenez urged her customers to donate to Indigo’s GoFundMe page, send potential sponsors and clients her way or attend Indigo’s future special events.

Indigo opened its downtown store in July 2021 to showcase items produced by women’s small businesses in the area.

Store hours are 12 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday through the end of September.

