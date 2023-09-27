Downtown Sacramento, Land Park streets to close this weekend for half marathon

Several streets in downtown Sacramento and Land Park will close on Sunday morning as runners race through the city for the annual Urban Cow Half Marathon.

The half marathon begins and ends at William Land Regional Park, and according to the city’s news release, about 3,500 participants are expected to finish the race.

The race is set to start at 7:30 a.m. and end by 11:30 a.m. Roads will open once the last runner crosses the finish line. Closures should be cleared after 11:30 a.m., according to the city.

Where are the closures?

Streets from Riverside Boulevard along the Sacramento River in Land Park to Front Street and Land Park Drive will close.

The following map from the city release shows all the marathon street closures.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.