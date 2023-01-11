Downtown Sacramento robbery victim disarmed suspect who was later arrested, police said

A robbery victim held at gunpoint in downtown Sacramento disarmed the suspect who was found a few blocks away and arrested, police said.

The incident was reported in the evening on Dec. 30 after a city parking enforcement officer heard gunfire in the area of Seventh and I streets, the Sacramento Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon in a social media post. The robbery occurred near the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Police said officers arrived at the scene and learned the suspect, who was later identified as 24-year-old Faustino Becerra Corona of Chico, was armed with a gun.

The victim disarmed the suspect, who ran away. Police said the victim was not injured, and the handgun used in the robbery was recovered at the scene.

Officers found Corona near Fourth and I streets, where they detained him. Police said the officers later identified Corona as a suspect in two other armed robberies that occurred within a few hours in the same area.

Corona was arrested on suspicion of committing the three robberies, according to the Police Department. He remained in custody Tuesday evening at the county’s Main Jail, where he was being held without bail.

“We know that incidents such as this can be upsetting to a sense of safety in the community,” police officials wrote in the social media post. “Some general safety tips to consider include walking in a group, using well-lit paths of travel, limiting the amount of personal/valuable property you bring with you, and being alert to your general surroundings.”