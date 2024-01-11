Downtown Salisbury streets reopen after flooding due to storm, high tides

The city of Salisbury has opened all of the streets that were closed during the flooding caused by the Tuesday, Jan. 9, storm. With high tide having just passed, the Field Operations Department does not anticipate any closures as the water level is receding slowly.

If anything changes, closures will be communicated through the city’s usual communication channels including social media and the city’s website.

Downtown streets had been closed due to flooding

Due to rising tides, the city of Salisbury had been forced to close two sections of Lake Street on Wednesday afternoon. Barricades were placed on Lake Street between Route 50 and West Main Street as well as between Burton and King street.

Fitzwater street was closed between West Main and Pearl streets.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: All downtown Salisbury streets reopen after flooding