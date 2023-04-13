Downtown Seattle arrest leads to recovery of large amounts of drugs, cash, guns

Seattle officers found large amounts of drugs, $127,000 in cash, and two guns in a downtown Seattle arrest.

The Seattle Police Department said the Community Response Group and SPD Narcotics Detectives identified a man involved in supplying drugs in the downtown area.

Police said just after midnight on Friday, they found the man in the 300 block of Queen Anne Avenue North and arrested him for his out-of-state fugitive warrant for a narcotics violation.

Police found the man’s home and got a search warrant. After searching, police found:

Boxes of vacuumed-sealed marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms

Hundreds of unknown packaged pills

295 grams of MDMA

67 dosage units of LSD

150.4 grams of Molly

88.3 grams of Ketamine

1,564 grams of Morphine

Around 3,085.3 grams of Cocaine

Unknown narcotics liquid

Digital scales and a money counter

$127,060 in cash

One handgun

One shotgun

The 27-year-old man was additionally arrested for possessing drugs with intent to distribute and booked into King County Jail.