Downtown Seattle arrest leads to recovery of large amounts of drugs, cash, guns
Seattle officers found large amounts of drugs, $127,000 in cash, and two guns in a downtown Seattle arrest.
The Seattle Police Department said the Community Response Group and SPD Narcotics Detectives identified a man involved in supplying drugs in the downtown area.
Police said just after midnight on Friday, they found the man in the 300 block of Queen Anne Avenue North and arrested him for his out-of-state fugitive warrant for a narcotics violation.
Police found the man’s home and got a search warrant. After searching, police found:
Boxes of vacuumed-sealed marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms
Hundreds of unknown packaged pills
295 grams of MDMA
67 dosage units of LSD
150.4 grams of Molly
88.3 grams of Ketamine
1,564 grams of Morphine
Around 3,085.3 grams of Cocaine
Unknown narcotics liquid
Digital scales and a money counter
$127,060 in cash
One handgun
One shotgun
The 27-year-old man was additionally arrested for possessing drugs with intent to distribute and booked into King County Jail.