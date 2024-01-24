Downtown Seattle clerk stabbed during fight over stolen beer

A clerk working at a Downtown Seattle business was stabbed as he fought with a suspect over stolen beer.

The stabbing happened shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday at a business in the 800 block of Third Avenue.

Police arrived to find a 36-year-old man with a stab wound who said the suspect had stolen some beer, and when the clerk confronted the suspect, they fought over the merchandise.

During the fight, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the clerk before fleeing, according to Seattle Police.

The victim was treated at the scene by Seattle Fire Department medics and then transported to Harborview Medical Center.

A search for the suspect was unsuccessful.

If you have information about the robbery, you’re asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.