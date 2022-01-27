Downtown shooting involving police leaves man in critical condition

A 25-year-old man was in critical condition Wednesday night in downtown in a shooting involving police officers, officials said.

Around 8:50 p.m., fire officials responded to Lower Wacker Drive and Columbus Drive to reports of a shooting, Chicago Fire Deputy District Chief Curtis Hudson told the Tribune.

Around 10 p.m., the city’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, said on Twitter that it was “responding to an officer-involved shooting near the 400 block of East Lower Wacker.”

The man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Hudson said.

Two police officers, a 34-year-old in good condition and a 30-year-old in fair condition were also transported to Rush University Medical Center and Northwestern, respectively, Hudson said. The two officers did not suffer gunshot wounds, he said.

A Chicago Police spokesperson said he could not provide details on the shooting as of 9:20 p.m.

scasanova@chicagotribune.com