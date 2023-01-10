Downtown shop to close doors after 9 years

The Totem Supply Co. in downtown Chillicothe will be closing later this month.

CHILLICOTHE— After nine in business the Totem Supply Co. in downtown Chillicothe will be shutting down, the last day they will be open to the public will be Jan. 15.

Shop owner Courtney Lewis originally created Totem when she noticed a lack of stores in the area that sold local merchandise, which is why she started creating shirts that allowed others to show their Chillicothe pride.

"There wasn't anywhere where you could buy shirts or anything that expressed Chillicothe," said Lewis.

Her shop would also go on to be one of the first places to sell a Ross County Fair shirt. They would later go on to sell more unique and fun items for people to enjoy. It gave Lewis a sense of pride knowing people were proud of her shop and the town in which she grew up.

More: The past, present and future of downtown Chillicothe

Lewis recalls how the downtown area had little to offer visitors when her shop first opened. Over the years the surrounding area has been revitalized with new businesses and young entrepreneurs making it a destination for people who come to town.

"To be at the beginning of the downtown growing was really exciting for me," said Lewis.

While Lewis said she has enjoyed her time in business she has learned that while the ups feel great the downs make you feel very low, especially since it is something that she was passionate about and attached to. Something she believes people don't realize is how hard running a business can be with the irregular hours that are required and the constant attention a shop needs to grow.

The store, Lewis said, is coming to a close due to an unexpected raise in rent for the space and a cost increase for items. She was ultimately not expecting costs to almost double in a short amount of time. Despite her sadness over the store closing she said she is excited to see what comes next. She hopes another fun and unique business will take her place and continue to help attract new people to the downtown area.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @Shelby_Reeves_

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Downtown shop to close doors after 9 years