Downtown Sioux Falls mural against gun violence part of artist's nationwide tour

A downtown Sioux Falls mural painted by artist Kyle Holbrook

Three more states to go, and Kyle Holbrook will have reached his goal of painting a mural against gun violence in all 50 states across the country.

That's after Aug. 19, when he added a hand giving a peace sign to a wall of murals in downtown Sioux Falls.

"It's a gun violence awareness mural," said Holbrook in an interview, though he emphasized it was not against guns as a whole.

He's lost 46 friends and family members to gun violence, he says, and is painting the murals across the country to create healing places for himself and the loved ones of victims.

More: More than 100 deaths a day: Gun violence reached 'staggering' record in 2020, report says

"It's an epidemic," Holbrook said.

A report from Johns Hopkins University released earlier this year showed gun violence in the USA reaching a record high in 2020, with an average of 124 people dying each day.

The city has also seen more police shootings within the last year than any time in the last two decades, which Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum attributed to " ... more willingness to use weapons, against officers, which we haven't really seen in the past."

More: Sioux Falls police chief talks officer-involved shootings, pursuits and diversity 1 year into position

And South Dakota as a whole has also seen a rise in the amount of stolen guns reported recently as well. Data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives showed stolen guns recovered in the state rose from 252 in 2014 to 796 in 2020.

A downtown Sioux Falls mural painted by artist Kyle Holbrook

"I would say they seem to be creeping up," Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens said earlier this week, referring to the frequency of shootings in Sioux Falls recently.

"Years ago, it was always a big thing when there was a shooting," Clemens continued. "And now it seems like there's more and more shootings. We have people that are more willing to use guns."

More: Stolen gun recoveries nearly tripled in South Dakota in span of 6 years. What's driving that increase?

Story continues

Holbrook said with the mural's placement downtown, he hopes that people of all walks of life see it, and think about what they could do as a person, as a company or as a family about the problem of gun violence.

Holbrook said the three states remaining in his tour are Alaska, Hawaii and Washington.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Downtown Sioux Falls mural against gun violence part of national tour