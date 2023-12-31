Downtown SLO Mexican restaurant shutters, latest in a string of recent closures

Tortilla Town in downtown San Luis Obispo has closed permanently.

According to a sign posted in the window, the Mexican restaurant located at 890 Marsh St. shut its doors on Dec. 18.

“Our lease has ended,” the sign read. “Thank you for stopping by, and we hope to see you in our Paso Robles location soon.”

The restaurant opened in the spot next to Barnes and Noble and across from The Movie Experience: Downtown Centre Cinemas in 2020, and was owned by Central Coast restaurateur Roger Sharp.

The restaurant offered “the freshest and finest fast-casual Mexican cuisine in the area,” according to the Tortilla Town website, including its signature handmade tortillas.

The Paso Robles Tortilla Town location is still open at 1145 24th St.

The San Luis Obispo closure is just one in a series of closures downtown in recent months.

Mint+Craft and Splash Cafe, both located on Monterey Street, and Big Sky Cafe on Broad Street all announced they were shutting their doors for good in October.

More recently, the Dough Connection on Court Street shuttered after only six months at that location, followed by Marine Layer on Monterey Street announcing it would leave its spot in January.

