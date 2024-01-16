Downtown St. Paul shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries, police say
Police say a man who was shot Monday afternoon in downtown St. Paul was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Shortly before 4 p.m., police were called to the area of Fifth and Cedar streets on reports of a shooting, according to St. Paul police Sgt. Mike Ernster.
Officers found a man with apparent gunshot wounds near the Alliance Bank Center parking garage. St. Paul Fire Department medics transported him to Regions Hospital.
Investigators were processing the shooting scene for evidence. No arrests had been made by early Monday evening, and no further information was available.
Related Articles
Crime & Public Safety | Attempts to contact a western Minnesota man began day before threats posted about UMN
Crime & Public Safety | St. Paul community turns out to support family that lost four children in house fire
Crime & Public Safety | Picture emerges of ‘chaotic’ scene at tragic St. Paul fire that killed four children
Crime & Public Safety | Prosecutors urge rejection of Chauvin’s bid to dismiss civil rights conviction in Floyd murder
Crime & Public Safety | White Bear Township man sentenced in woman’s fentanyl overdose death