Downtown St. Paul shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries, police say

Police say a man who was shot Monday afternoon in downtown St. Paul was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly before 4 p.m., police were called to the area of Fifth and Cedar streets on reports of a shooting, according to St. Paul police Sgt. Mike Ernster.

Officers found a man with apparent gunshot wounds near the Alliance Bank Center parking garage. St. Paul Fire Department medics transported him to Regions Hospital.

Investigators were processing the shooting scene for evidence. No arrests had been made by early Monday evening, and no further information was available.

