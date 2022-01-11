Downtown St. Petersburg bank robbed by man in hard hat, construction vest

Police are searching for a man who robbed a downtown St. Petersburg bank on Saturday morning.

The man entered the Fifth Third Bank, 153 2nd Ave. S, at about 9:50 a.m. and handed a teller a note demanding money. He left the bank with cash, though St. Petersburg police didn’t specify the amount.

The man was wearing a yellow hard hat and a yellow construction-worker-type vest. He had a white mask covering the bottom of his face and was wearing sunglasses. Police said he appeared to be about 30 years old and stood around 6 feet tall.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the robber to call them at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD plus your tip to TIP411.