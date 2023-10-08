Downtown St. Petersburg shooting near Central Avenue injures multiple people

Multiple people were injured in a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in downtown St. Petersburg, city police reported.

The shooting occurred on 3rd Street North near Central Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. after a group of people got into a fight, police said.

Police said three men suffered injuries to their legs that were not considered life threatening. Four other people, two men and two women, also suffered “other minor injuries,” police said in a news release.

Police said extra patrols were in the area and were able to get to the scene quickly, but the shooter or shooters had left the area.

Police said they are looking for a “person of interest” in the shooting and released a photo of him Saturday night. He was wearing a blue and white jersey with the word “SIERRA” and the number 0 on the front. The back of the jersey said “JAMES” with the number 0.

Police said anyone with information about the shooting can call them at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD+ your tip to TIP411.