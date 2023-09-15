Downtown State College restaurant owner pleads guilty to felony, misdemeanor tax charges

A downtown State College restaurant owner pleaded guilty Friday to failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes.

Yean C. Ngan, 35, pleaded guilty to one felony count of theft and two misdemeanors. Three dozen charges were dropped. She said little during the hearing, having only answered routine questions from Centre County President Judge Jonathan Grine.

Terms of the agreement were not announced during the hearing.

Ngan was accused of failing to turn over more than $550,000 in sales tax from Little Szechuan and the now-closed Tea Time State College and Little Food Court between 2017 and 2022.

Investigators alleged Ngan also failed to pay more than $25,000 in employer withholding taxes and did not file sales, personal income or withholding tax returns on several occasions.

Ngan is set to pay at least a portion of the money back in restitution, defense lawyer Adam Klein said after the hearing. He declined further comment.

Tea Time and Little Food Court closed in 2021. Little Szechuan, 228 W. College Ave., remains open.

Ngan remains free on $50,000 unsecured bail. She is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 21.