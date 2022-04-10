🌱Downtown Still Thriving After Shooting + Schuck Mondays @ The Sawyer

Morning, neighbors! It's me again, Jeri Karges, your host of the Sacramento Daily.

Piles of burnt rubble sit behind a chain-link fence. They’re the latest leftovers at the old California Shellfish Company, an abandoned property that’s now had its fair share of fires. It was too close for comfort for nearby businesses and frustrating for firefighters who were caught in a dicey and unpredictable situation Friday night. “These buildings are very dangerous,” said Sacramento Fire Captain Keith Wade. While arson investigators have yet to arrest anyone involved in the fires, crews have torn down multiple warehouses that have caught fire and fenced off the complex in an attempt to keep people out. (Good Day Sacramento) The first weekend back after a gang-related mass shooting in downtown Sacramento left six dead and a dozen others hurt, many visitors are not avoiding K Street. People out at restaurants and nearby event venues Friday evening were aware of Sunday's shooting less than two blocks away, but are committed to supporting the restaurants and businesses that make up the downtown core. "What happened last week was horrific," said visitor Barb Matheson. "But we love our town and our town is going to continue thriving and we're going to continue going out." The Sacramento Police Department said its patrols doubled over the weekend in downtown, Midtown and Old Sacramento. Officers were keenly aware they needed to make their presence felt while life returns to normal for an area shaken by violence less than a week ago. (KCRA3) An all-star lineup of community leaders, activists, students, parents, educators and public officials were recognized at the 23rd annual MLK Jr. Dinner Celebration at Sac State March 26. James and Mertie Shelby, received the 2022 Robert T. Matsui Community Service Award. For nearly 20 years, James served as the transformative CEO of the Greater Sacramento Urban League and served as Mayor of Citrus Heights. Mertie was a dedicated teacher and school administrator. Other honorees included Daniel Hahn, retired Sacramento Police Chief, and several student essay contest winners. (Sacramento Observer) Elk Grove City Council Member Pat Hume, a candidate for the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors’ District 5 seat in this June’s election, has removed his title of “teacher” for that election’s ballot. Hume, who recently began working as a substitute teacher, is one of several candidates vying to replace current and longtime District 5 Supervisor Don Nottoli, who announced last year that he will not seek reelection. The county informed Hume that he could not use the “teacher” designation on the ballot, given that he is a substitute teacher. He’ll instead go by “councilmember/small businessman” on the ballot. The designation caused quite a brou ha ha with one candidate stating "Especially after what teachers have gone through over the last two years in COVID, I think it was disrespectful to the teaching profession, and I think it was deceitful to voters.” (Elk Grove Citizen) Multiple horses and other farm animals were killed in a barn fire in south Sacramento, authorities said. The fire happened near the intersection of Gerber Avenue and Elk Grove Florin Road near a Walmart on Saturday, Metro Fire said. Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to other parts of the property. (KCRA3)

Shuck Mondays at Revival at the Sawyer ! Every Monday, Revival offers guests $1 oysters all night long, as well as $7 glasses of Chandon and Chandon Rose. (4:00 PM)

Academy Award winner CODA is playing at the Tower Theater . (4:20 PM)

Try your brain at Trivia With Chad at Red Bus Brewing in Folsom. Bring a team of up to 6 players and compete for prizes and bragging rights. (7:00 PM)

The Veer Union with 2 Shadows and Madzilla will be a Harlow's downtown. (7:30 PM)

Front Street Animal Shelter is waiving its adoption fee for dogs due to the shelter being extremely full, the organization wrote on Facebook. Through Wednesday all dog adoptions will be FREE! (Good Day Sacramento)

This story is not unique to Sacramento. It would impact all of California, but I thought it was something we Sacramentans should know about. A new bill proposed in the California state assembly aims to shorten the workweek from 40 hours to 32 hours, requiring overtime pay on any work beyond that, said the Los Angeles Times. The bill, AB 2932, would change the definition of the California workweek to four days instead of five in companies with 500 employees or more. The bill was inspired by the number of workers that quit their jobs during the pandemic. If the bill passes, over 2,000 employers would be affected in California. (CBS Sacramento)

Valley showers and mountain snow showers return. Locally heavy mountain snow showers are possible that may limit visibility. There is a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Give yourself extra time to reach your destination safely today! (Facebook)

