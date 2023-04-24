Downtown Stockton homicide victim remembered: he 'would've done anything for anyone'

Lights flash on a police vehicle in downtown Stockton in 2019. Late on April 21, 2023, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner identified a man found beaten to death near North Sutter Street on April 20 as 59-year-old Loren Faria.

A man found beaten to death last week near North Sutter Street was 59-year-old Loren Faria, a downtown Stockton resident who acquaintances said was devoted to church and "would've done anything for anyone."

"During the holidays, he would get little special things for the residents," said Ela Gallego, a housekeeper at the Filipino Community Building, where she said Faria lived.

A spokesperson for the county medical examiner identified Faria late Friday as the victim of the beating.

Around 7 a.m. on April 20, Faria was found dead in a parking lot behind the Medico Dental Building on Sutter, according to a Stockton police statement.

Faria appeared to have severe blunt-force injuries, the police said.

The lot is located about two blocks north of a route that Faria often walked, between the Filipino Community Building and the Downtown Transit Center, according to community building staff.

Less than an hour after police found Faria, 18-year-old Walter Green was arrested and booked into jail suspicion of killing the Stockton man, the police statement said.

Officers found Green at a home near the Port of Stockton after a girl called 911 claiming Green was trying to stab her, police said.

It's unclear whether Faria and Green knew each other, but staff at the Filipino Community Building said they were unaware of anyone who might have wanted to harm Faria. Police have not commented on a possible motive for the killing.

The 59-year-old had lived at the community building for four or five years, and often traveled to Manteca for church, they said.

When Faria died, he had been next on a list to be placed in public housing in Manteca, friends said.

"He was so looking forward to it," Gallego said.

Faria is the fourth person to be killed in downtown Stockton this year.

Earlier this month, a man was shot to death near Fremont Square, and in February, two people shot to death at the Waterfront Warehouse and on Fremont Street near Interstate 5.

Faria's death was the third reported homicide this year not committed using a firearm.

Prosecutors filed charges against Green on Monday, court records showed. He is also expected in court Monday.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers public safety. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron.

