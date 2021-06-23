Downtown streets closed as police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting

Victoria Traxler, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·2 min read

Jun. 23—Law enforcement agencies shut down stretches of East Alameda Street and Old Santa Fe Trail near the Inn and Spa at Loretto on Wednesday morning after the pursuit of a man suspected in a downtown shooting ended with a Santa Fe officer fatally shooting the suspect.

The incident began just after 10 a.m. at De Vargas Park, where a fight between a man and woman escalated, according to the city of Santa Fe and the First Judicial District Attorney's Office. The woman was shot and the man fled on foot.

The shooting led to a lockdown of the nearby First Judicial District Courthouse.

Santa Fe police came to the aid of the wounded woman, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and then began pursuing the fleeing suspect, the city said in a news release.

"A short time later, the armed suspect was located by officers searching the area. Officers engaged with and shot the suspect. The suspect is deceased," the statement said. "Officers and bystanders were unharmed."

New Mexico State Police officers are investigating the incident. Lt. Dusty Francisco confirmed a Santa Fe officer had shot and killed a suspect but provided no further details on the incidents.

Witnesses reported hearing shots fired in the downtown area late Wednesday morning, and a motionless body was lying on a sidewalk near the Loretto Chapel around 11 a.m.

Kaori Fukushima, 55, a resident of Houston who is visiting Santa Fe this week, said she was leaving the Inn and Spa at Loretto when she saw a man with a firearm run past her on Old Santa Fe Trail.

She stepped back into a corridor and hid behind a wall, where she heard police yell, "Stop!"

"And then I heard the gunshots," she said. "Maybe three or four."

Sascha Anderson of the District Attorney's Office released a statement from District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies saying the agency "pledges full transparency in our handling of officer involved shootings, which is critical for ensuring public trust in the justice system.

"While we encourage and await the results of a full investigation, the preliminary reports appear to show that the suspect had a gun and that officers were in danger," the statement continued.

Carmack-Altwies added that the first shooting reportedly occurred near her agency's offices. "We are heartened to report that all in our office are safe."

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

