Downtown streets closed after Sacramento police shoot gunman barricaded atop parking structure

This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for updates.

Police have cordoned off several downtown Sacramento streets Tuesday morning after a man with a firearm barricading himself atop a parking structure was shot by officers.

The incident began just after 1 a.m. when the man was reported in the Downtown Plaza West parking garage at Third and L streets with a weapon. The parking garage is west of Macy’s department store and the Downtown Commons area and east of Interstate 5.

Video of the incident by CBS13 showed the man standing on the top level of the garage waiving what appeared to be a revolver. The man was seen acting agitated, pacing back and forth and at times draping an over shirt over his head.

Just before 5:30 a.m., after several hours of negotiations, officers fired on the subject, the Sacramento Police Department said in a social media post.

KCRA reported the man appeared to have been shot in the shoulder area, falling to the ground shortly after.

Multiple streets — Third, Fifth, L and J around the west end of the former Downtown Plaza — are closed as police continue to investigate the incident. Motorists are urged to avoid the area; however, I-5 through downtown remains open.

Officer-Involved Shooting: SPD Officers are on scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 300 block of L Street. Please seek alternative routes as traffic will be impacted. No officers are injured. Please follow our twitter for updates. We will share more information with… https://t.co/kqlgZdxeYO — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) September 12, 2023





TRAFFIC ADVISORY : Officers are currently in the 300 Block of L Street regarding a barricaded subject armed with a firearm. The streets surrounding this location are closed. Please plan for alternate routes. We will provide updates when available. pic.twitter.com/ffZBOFyiwq — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) September 12, 2023