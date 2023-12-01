Downtown strolls, long-time businesses: See what Hastings-on-Hudson is about

We are rivers, woods, mountains. Skyscrapers, sidewalks. Traffic. Solitude. A vibe. Cities, towns, villages, hamlets. Here, our photographers train their craft on what makes this place our place.

Hikaru Shimizu and her husband Jared Beasley work at different tables, while Allison Taylor and Mohini Shapero-Arditi chat while enjoying coffee Nov. 13 at Antoinette's Patisserie in Hastings-on-Hudson. The family-owned business since 2004 offers its own brand of coffee called Giacobean Coffee, served by siblings Kus and Janette Beham. Antoinette's also offers a selection of croissants, Antoinette's Cheesecake, Le Petit DŽjeuner and more.

A couple strolls Nov. 13 on Main Street in Hastings-on-Hudson. Main Street, along with Warburton Avenue, make up the downtown business district in the village.

A woman carries a child Nov. 20 along Warburton Avenue in Hastings-on-Hudson. Hastings was incorporated as a village in 1879. It lies along the banks of the Hudson River between Yonkers to the south and Dobbs Ferry to the north.

Dan Spector, co-owner of Hastings Paint and Hardware in Hastings-on-Hudson, checks inventory Nov. 20. Spector, who has owned the hardware store for nine years, says the store opened in 1932. He's pretty sure it's the oldest business in the village.

Cynthia Baizman, a waitress at the Hastings Center Restaurant in Hastings-on-Hudson, chats Nov. 20. with May Coyle, 86, a regular at the restaurant. Milton Theodoropoulos, who has owned the diner since 1990, says that the restaurant, which has served generations of village residents, was established sometime after World War II, making it one of the oldest establishments in the village.

Lisa Duquette and Caryn Hecht enjoy drinks and dinner Nov. 8 at Maud's Tavern in Hastings-on-Hudson. Historic photos of Hastings line the wall of the restaurant, which is owned by Maud Tucker, a Hastings native who opened the restaurant in 1993.

Warburton Avenue in Hastings-on-Hudson is one of the two streets, along with Main Street, that make up the downtown section of the village. As of 2021, the population of the village, located about 20 miles north of midtown Manhattan, was approximately 8,500.

The Hastings modified football team practices Nov. 2 at Reynolds Field for their last game of the season. Reynolds Field features the high school football field, a running track, tennis courts and a community playground.

Ken and Ann Rosenberg of Yonkers spend time Nov. 2 at the Sept. 11th Memorial in Hastings-on-Hudson. The site, adjacent to the Hastings Public Library, overlooks the Hudson River with views of Manhattan.

Ellen Sledge, owner of Penny Lick Ice Cream Shop, spreads frosting on a cake. Sledge opened her shop 10 years ago after starting her ice cream business with a pushcart. The shop sells peanut-, tree nut- and sesame-free products, with 20 homemade ice creams, including seasonal offerings. Sledge recently opened another location in Mamaroneck.

