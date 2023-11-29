Will Downtown get a Target, Nolia Kitchen gets honored, today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Target is the talk of the town among downtown Cincinnati residents and employees who want to shop for basic necessities during the week. But how likely is it that an urban Target would open in the city center?

Since we started The Enquirer’s Future of Downtown series in May, one thing has been a constant: People want a downtown Target.

Sure, folks want more casual restaurants, a dog park and more green space, but they really want a Target.

Eighty percent of respondents in an Enquirer survey said Target was No. 1 on their list of must-have department stores downtown. So I set out to answer the question: Is that even possible?

Macy’s couldn’t make it here. T.J. Maxx couldn’t make it. Walgreens couldn’t even make it. With Newport and Clifton locations, would Target also come downtown to fulfill locals' hopes and dreams, despite other stores' lack of success?

