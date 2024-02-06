Downtown Tokyo hit with heavy snow

STORY: Commuters outside Tokyo's Shinjuku station, one of the world's busiest with some 3.6 million people passing through daily, said the wintry weather hadn't caused them much of a delay.

"There wasn't too much impact, my train was delayed by about five minutes," said one commuter, Ohashi, who would only give his surname.

But conditions underfoot remained treacherous in some places. Workers outside the station used shovels and brooms to clear snow and ice from a busy pedestrian crossing.

Citing the Tokyo Fire Department, local media reported that as of 9 a.m. (0000 GMT) on Tuesday, 105 people in Tokyo had been taken to hospital by ambulance after slipping and falling in the snow,.

On Monday (February 5), Japan’s Meteorological Agency had issued a heavy snowfall warning for the first time this year for Tokyo, which rarely sees significant snow accumulation in the city centre.