Downtown Ventura's Stout Burgers & Beers closes

Stout Burgers & Beers on East Main Street in downtown Ventura on Monday. The restaurant closed late last year.

Ventura's Stout Burgers & Beers, located in a downtown plaza accented with shipping containers, has closed after operating for less than a year.

Meredith Hart, economic development manager for Ventura, said she had received no direct communication from the restaurant but from her research, all restaurants in the small chain apparently closed simultaneously.

"I think this was a larger decision of Stout Burgers," she said.

The official website for the Ventura location, at 328 E. Main St., says the account has expired. The website for the Stout Burgers chain also has a message noting an expired account. A phone call to the business went to a disconnected voice mail. The Southern California chain's Instagram and Facebook sites haven't had new posts since September.

The $15 Six Weeker burger at Stout Burgers & Beers in downtown Ventura on June 1, 2023, with brie, arugula, caramelized onions and fig jam.

Chris De Avila, the general manager in Ventura when it opened in June, said he no longer works for the company. He declined to answer additional questions.

On a recent weekday, the restaurant was closed with a locked door. Signs in the front window and rear door said the kitchen was temporarily closed due to maintenance.

The rear of the business shares space with retail store Iron and Resin and Humblemaker Coffee Co. Workers nearby said Stout had been closed for months.

An open hallway located in the rear of the restaurant for public restrooms still has a menu for Stout. The restaurant featured $16 gourmet burgers, salads and desserts. A large menu of beers was also on tap.

A sign on the rear entrance of Stout Burgers & Beers in Ventura on Jan. 8 indicates the eatery was temporarily closed, but the small chain appears to have shut down altogether, observers say.

"I loved it," Hart said of the eatery. "They had delicious burgers and I'm a vegetarian. They had lovely vegetarian patties and they could be put in any variation of their burgers. I went over a half dozen times."

She learned the business would close permanently during a larger meeting with downtown property owners on Dec. 5. Before the meeting, she took at face value the note on Stout's door saying the business was closed temporarily.

Restaurant industry veterans Charles Lew and Alexandros Kagianaris owned the Ventura location as part of the chain, the company's website said in June. The partners also founded Los Angeles-area restaurant consulting firm Kaglew.

In 2009, Lew and Kagianaris opened the first Stout Burgers location in Hollywood. The eatery also had locations in Studio City, Santa Monica and Palm Springs.

Wes Woods II covers West County for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at wesley.woodsii@vcstar.com, 805-437-0262 or @JournoWes.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ventura's Stout Burgers & Beers closes