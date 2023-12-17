New Downtown Vision Board Chair announced for 2024

Downtown Vision (DVI), the non-profit Business Improvement District (BID) at the heart of Downtown Jacksonville, unveiled Paul Davison as the incoming Board Chair, set to assume the role on January 1, 2024.

Davison, Assurance Market Leader at BDO USA, P.C. Jacksonville, will succeed Numa Saisselin, President of the Florida Theatre, who has held the position for over four years.

CEO of Downtown Vision, Jake Gordon, expressed appreciation for Saisselin’s leadership, stating, “I want to express my deepest gratitude to Numa Saisselin for his exceptional leadership and invaluable contributions to DVI and Downtown Jacksonville as our outgoing board chair.”

Paul Davison, with over 35 years of experience, currently oversees operational aspects at BDO USA, P.C. Jacksonville. His expertise includes leading audits for public and large private companies, navigating complex accounting matters, and contributing to industry sectors such as technology, manufacturing, and consumer products. Davison has been an integral part of the Downtown Vision Board for five years, serving as treasurer for the last two. He also holds a position on the Executive Committee of the Board of Dreams Come True of Jacksonville.

“Downtown Jacksonville is on a sustained trajectory of growth and opportunities,” stated Paul Davison, the incoming Board Chair. “I look forward to continuing the revitalization of Downtown Jacksonville and helping others recognize its full potential through Downtown Vision’s work and my new position as Chair of the Board.”

Davison will assume leadership over the 30-person board of directors, representing diverse Downtown stakeholders. The board’s mission is to guide DVI in creating and promoting Downtown Jacksonville as an exciting place to visit, live, work, and invest.

About Downtown Vision

Downtown Vision is a not-for-profit organization focused on revitalizing Downtown Jacksonville through district services, stakeholder support, marketing, research, events, and placemaking. Funded primarily by a self-assessment of Downtown property owners, the organization is governed by a board representing a diverse array of Downtown stakeholders and community leaders, administering a 1.3-square-mile Business Improvement District. For more information, visit DTJax.com/DVI.

About BDO USA, P.C.

Located on the Southbank of Downtown Jacksonville, BDO USA, P.C. is a leader in professional services providing assurance, accounting, tax, and advisory services to a wide range of clients across various industries within the North Florida and South Georgia region. For more information, visit BDO.com.

