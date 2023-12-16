Downtown Waynesville is a holiday shopping paradise: stores you don't want to miss

Dec. 15—If you're still on the prowl for last-minute gifts and stocking stuffers, don't despair! There are still two weekends left in the Christmas and the merchants of downtown Waynesville have you covered.

Get dolled up in your favorite Christmas sweater and go for a stroll in downtown Waynesville, which is decked out with garland-wrapped lamp posts and festive window displays — like the pages of a Christmas storybook come to life.

Downtown Waynesville has enough shops to cross off even the most daunting of shopping lists. Here's 10 shops you'll want to make sure to pop into.

The Southern Loft

Stop in to The Southern Loft for some stocking stuffers or stylish clothes to spruce up your wardrobe. For teen girls, you can't go wrong with the insanely popular Stanley cup in an array of colors. Grab a new duffle bag for the new year's travels. Pick out some scrunchies, seasonal socks and slippers making for a comfy combo. Or for those wanting to match their attire for that family holiday photo, pick up some cheerful holiday wear with merry sayings.

The Southern loft is a go-to for graceful garments and other boutique goodies.

Located at 172 N. Main St., Waynesville.

Tammy's Jewelry

Looking to treat that special someone in their life this holiday? Tammy's Jewelry has a number of glimmering fine jewelry pieces to make this season shine. Thinking about popping the question? Tammy's has engagement rings of almost every shape, all one-of-a-kind.

Pick out a matching set with earrings and a necklace for the Misses or a pair of hoops fit for all fashions. Gift a refurbished Rolex for a timeless look or decide between a pendant and link chain to enter the new year with style.

Located 146 N. Main St., Waynesville.

Twigs and Leaves Gallery

Support local crafters and artisans with one-of-a-kind gifts at Twigs and Leaves Gallery. The gallery is known for its nature-inspired fine art — from pottery and paintings to wood turnings and weavings — that are perfect for decorating a mountain home. The shop features art from every medium imaginable that reflects the creative spirit of the mountains.

Gift a Gourdian Angel from Judy Horn's collection or pay homage to the high country with her corn husk dolls. Take a gander through Bill Wanezek's wood works and pick out a handcrafted cutting board, pepper mill or other items that capture the beauty hidden within the wood. Made by a local Alpaca Farm in Waynesville, gift warm and durable alpaca socks, hats and even mini alpacas from artists Larru and Candace Wingo.

Located 98 N. Main St., Waynesville.

Waypoint

Stop in at Waypoint apothecary for unique gifts and scents suitable for the person who prefers natural products. Choose from over 100 medicinal herbs or plant extracts with healing properties. Shovel and package your own bath salts.

Pick up patchouli candles and loose tea herbs for a soothing surprise. Fill stockings with roll-on perfumes with enchanting scents like Love Spell, Almond & Honey or Mahogany. And for the foragers in your life, consider a mushroom kit for some at-home fungi fun.

Located 113 N. Main St., Waynesville.

The Modern Deer

Duck down one of the two alleys off Main and explore the shops of Wall Street — including the not-to-be-missed Modern Deer. Pick out the perfect decor sure to make any house a home for the holidays.

From homemade candles and soaps to seasonal throw pillows, this shop has items to cozy up any corner of the room. Go retro with a battery-operated Edison desk light or stuff stockings with an assortment of unique hot cocoas. Fill the room with a number of seasonal candle scents like Tree Farm, Modern Deer, or even Deer Farts (don't be fooled by the name).

Located 225 Wall St., Waynesville.

Affairs of the Heart

This jack-of-all-trades gift shop has more merchandise than you can shake a stick at. It's a shop where no one leaves empty handed.

Affairs of the Heart is a one-stop-shop for unique trinkets and gifts, with stocking stuffers galore. The shop prides itself on unique but affordable merchandise, from jewelry and funny socks to knives and keychains. One of the shop's specialities are signs, doormats, aprons and pillows with hilarious, witty sayings — a sure win for any grandpa or grandma on your list.

There's toys and games for the kids, from metal puzzles and wooden tic tac toe boards to doll clothes and stuffed animals. Colorful flags and mailbox covers are perfect for brightening up the yard. Gift a devotional book for the new year, and gander through the seasonal section of the store for additions to this year's decor.

Located 120 N. Main St., Waynesville.

The Kitchen Shop

If you're looking for a gift for the family chef or baker, The Kitchen Shop is the place to be. Pick-up some new appliances for the family member who just settled in their new home, or upgrade cookware with a new stainless steel pan or copper pot.

Dress-up the kitchen with themed hand-towels, and add some fun flare to everyday cooking with a unique cutting board and measuring tools. There are tons of kitchen gadgets to choose from and a variety of well-known brands like Swiss Diamond Cookware and Cuisinart sold in-store.

Located 5 N. Main St., Waynesville.

Bed and Bath of Waynesville

Pop-in next door to The Kitchen Shop for some home goods at Bed and Bath of Waynesville. The new year calls for a fresh start and what better way to have a clean slate than with replacing linens and towels. Bed and Bath has bath bombs and shower steamers to enhance the bathroom experience. Travel size soaps, bar shampoos and body washes are perfect for stocking stuffers or a gift basket.

Seasonal pillows and throws make for a great gift set. There's even a selection of unique metal washcloth holders and soap dispensers for anyone you know that might be redecorating their home.

Located 11 N. Main St., Waynesville.

Dining on Main

Cap off a day of shopping with a meal, or give the gift of a night out with a gift certificate to a restaurants.

Try Sauced, the downtown dining spot with high stools at a window overlooking Main. They specialize in wings with flavors like buffalo, lemon pepper, carolina gold, honey sriracha and more. Or try a plate of their famous 'Tachos' — tater tots or fries, queso, fresh jalapeňos, bacon, and green onions—ensuring a savory experience. Located 188 N. Main St., Waynesville.

Down the block, try Birchwood Hall for a more upscale dining experience with a farm-to-table approach. The timing is always right to enjoy eats at Birchwood Hall, whether it's brunch, lunch or dinner. Awaken taste buds with appetizers of goat cheese fritters, duck wings or pork belly & grits. But make sure to save room for the main courses — whether it be a cast iron pot pie, country fried portabella or grilled black angus ribeye. Top it off with one of their signature cocktails. Located 111 N. Main St., Waynesville.