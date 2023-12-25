Downtown Women's Center asks community to Shop for a Cause to raise funds for new house

As the season of giving continues, the Downtown Women's Center (DWC) invites the community to Shop for a Cause in efforts to raise funds for its new facility, Haven House Too.

Now through the end of December, DWC is showcasing its biggest holiday blowout, encouraging the community to shop at any of their three locations, all located on Polk Street, to benefit the center to manage its programs and help reach its goal of raising $200,000 to cover the cost of renovations for the new DWC location.

"This is our first ever Shop for a Cause event. We know that there are some looking to complete some final holiday shopping or Christmas décor and do some New Year's decorating, and we hope the community keeps the DWC in mind when searching for those final items," Sheryl Cates, president for Cates Consulting LLC and DWC Shop for a Cause coordinator, said.

The funds from every purchase goes toward benefiting the DWC, with 52% of total funds benefitting their programs helping homeless women and their children reach a path of sobriety and overcome addition and alcoholism.

DWC Executive Director Diann Gilmore announced the organization's unexpected but welcome expansion after having the opportunity to purchase the property located next door to its current Haven House.

According to Gilmore, within the upcoming weeks, the organization is hoping to begin renovations as soon as possible to complete the home, so it can be utilized by its women and children as the mothers work to complete its 12-step program with DWC.

The DWC states the home is in need of repairs, such as roofing, plumbing, electrical, heating and air, siding, outdoor renovations and more.

Gilmore said that when renovations of the new property are completed, the space is expected to work as a secondary one for the next-door facility, providing a place to live for a mother and her two children as they progress with the DWC.

"We are expanding, which is a good thing because it is needed, but this was unexpected. ... We had not planned to purchase a house in this fiscal year, but we were wanting to buy the house for years. But, it would never come up for sale, so when it did, we had to jump at the opportunity," Gilmore said.

"We have 20 women calling us a week, trying to get into our recovery program. On average, we are able to assist one of those women, which hurts - we all feel that. ... With this new home, we will be able to help more women and their children, and that is all we could ever ask for," Gilmore added.

To help potentially speed the process and benefit those the DWC serves, the organization is showcasing items such as furniture, name brand clothing, jewelry, home décor and more as a part of its Shop for a Cause event.

Shop for a Cause will be held at all of the DWC store locations, including Thrift City and Uptown Shoppe housed under the same roof located at 812 SW 10th on the northeast corner of 10th and Adams Street, and Thrift City Too, located at 525 SW 10th on the Southeast corner of 10th and Monroe Street.

All of the locations will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The locations will be closed the day of the holiday, in observance of Christmas and New Year's.

For more information or to make a donation, visit he DWC online at https://dwcenter.org/ .

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: DWC hosts Shop for a Cause event benefitting Haven House Too