Downtown's beloved Carew Tower observation deck could reopen with residential revamp

The observation deck atop Cincinnati's historic Carew Tower may reopen as part of the 49-story skyscraper's conversion into apartments and co-working spaces, documents reveal.

Victrix Investments, LLC purchased the property at 441 Vine St. for $18 million in 2022. Though the development group has been tight-lipped about its plans, recent details emerged after Victrix received $4.2 million in state tax credits this week. (The project also got $10 million last month through Ohio's historic preservation tax credit program).

The observation deck, which closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, was a popular draw for residents and tourists.

Records obtained by The Enquirer revealed that the developer is working with Cincinnati's building and fire departments to ensure the observation deck can be reopened safely.

"Reopening the historic Observation Deck at the top of Carew Tower will also reintroduce another unique public gathering space and amenity for downtown residents and visitors ... ," reads the tax credit application.

The total project is estimated to cost $175 million and may wrap construction by the end of 2025. If the observation deck reopens, it's unclear how much it will cost or who will operate the sightseeing venue.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati's iconic Carew Tower may reopen famous observation deck