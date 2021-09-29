Downtrodden Won Can’t Catch a Break as South Korea Exports Cool

Hooyeon Kim
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A four-month decline in South Korea’s currency has vindicated the call of won bears. All signs point to more weakness ahead.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The currency could fall to 1,200 per dollar by December as exports moderate and the dollar strengthens on expectations for a tighter U.S. monetary policy, according to DB Financial Investment Co. and NH Futures Co. A technical indicator also signals it could test that level, which implies a drop of over 1% from where it’s currently trading.

The won is among Asia’s most risk-sensitive currencies given South Korea’s links to the global supply chain, and its performance often sets the tone for moves in regional peers. The currency’s slide to a one-year low in September has validated calls from Citigroup Inc. and Kiwoom Securities Co., which predicted that stock outflows and challenges in the tech sector would pose a risk.

“There will be consistent underlying momentum for the greenback as markets enter the phase of tapering,” said Kim Seunghyuk, a foreign-exchange analyst at NH Futures. “Risks for South Korea include the possibility of a narrowing trade surplus, as well as uncertainties over China’s crackdowns and company defaults that continue to linger.”

The won has lost more than 6% since end-May as the dollar gained and South Korean authorities tightened restrictions to curb a rise in virus infections. Stock outflows have added to the pressure, with overseas investors withdrawing $7.9 billion from local equities this quarter.

South Korea’s currency tumbled to a one-year low of 1,188.55 on Wednesday before paring losses to trade at around 1,184.05.

The won’s weakening outlook mirrors the easing momentum in South Korean exports as the delta strain and slowing Chinese growth crimp demand. A report due Oct. 1 is likely to show shipments increased 16% in September from a year earlier, after rising almost 35% in August, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.

A technical indicator suggests the won could drop toward 1,200 with slow stochastics signaling that the currency has yet to reach oversold levels.

“Global customers are likely to purchase more services than industrial products as vaccinations pick up,” said Moon Hongcheol, a fixed-income and FX strategist at DB Financial. “As a country that exports more goods than services, Korean shipments are already showing signs of slowing down.”

(Updates stock outflow figure in fifth paragraph and won level in sixth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea says it fired new 'hypersonic missile'

    State media called it a "strategic weapon", which could mean it has nuclear capabilities.

  • Warby Parker IPO: 5 things to know about the affordable-eyeglass maker before its direct listing

    Warby Parker's founders were inspired by the idea that shopping for glasses was costly and inconvenient

  • Margin Debt Nearing $1 Trillion May Not Be a Sign of Euphoria

    (Bloomberg) -- Margin debt just shot back to an all-time high in the stock market. Is it a sign of an overheating market? Not quite yet, says JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s prime broker. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBrokerages extended more than $910 billion in credit

  • Warby Parker Hitting Wall Street With a $5 Billion Valuation

    Shares of the eyewear brand will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday.

  • Lucid Is Ready to Start Making EVs -- These 3 EV Names Won't Be Far Behind

    Lucid is pushing forward with production, but it's not the only one about to hit the road with new electric vehicles.

  • Asian markets track sharp losses on Wall Street

    A swift rise in Treasury yields is forcing investors to reassess whether prices have run too high for stocks, particularly the most popular ones.

  • Manny Pacquiao announces retirement from boxing

    He won his first major title at 19 when he took the WBC flyweight strap.

  • CATL to Acquire Canada’s Millennial Lithium in $297 Million Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd. has agreed to acquire Millennial Lithium Corp. in an all-stock cash deal valued at around C$377 million ($297 million) as the the world’s largest maker of electric-vehicle batteries continues to pursue a strong supply of a key battery-making mineral.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway Ex

  • Morgan Stanley’s Christianson to Step Down as APAC Co-CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Wei Christianson, who’s overseen its operations in China longer than any of her counterparts at a major U.S. bank, plans to step down at the end of the year. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardThe company’s most senior

  • China asking state-backed firms to pick up Evergrande assets - sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Beijing is prodding government-owned firms and state-backed property developers such as China Vanke Co Ltd to purchase some of embattled China Evergrande Group's assets, people with knowledge of the matter said. Evergrande, saddled with $305 billion in liabilities, is teetering on the brink of collapse. Authorities are hoping, however, that asset purchases will ward off or at least mitigate any social unrest that could occur if Evergrande were to suffer a messy collapse, they said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Crypto-trading hamster Mr. Goxx has outperformed the S&P 500 since June

    Mr. Goxx exclusively trades crypto like bitcoin, ethereum and dogecoin and is up over 16% since June

  • Crypto’s Road Gets Harder With Biden Pick for Bank Watchdog

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden may have just dashed any remaining hopes that Washington would warm to cryptocurrencies under his watch.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe White House nominated Saule Omarova last week to lead the Office

  • Stocks Decline as Yields Flag Inflation Worries: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia stocks declined Wednesday as rising bond yields stoked fears about inflation and as China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis intensified.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureMSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asian stocks had the biggest drop

  • Kishida Set to Become Japan Premier After Winning Party Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- Fumio Kishida is set to become Japan’s prime minister, after the ex-foreign minister overcame popular reformer Taro Kono to win leadership of the country’s ruling party. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureKishida, 64, was expec

  • How to invest wisely in crypto and meme stocks: Two industry pros weigh in

    Mark Hulbert, founder and president of the Hulbert Financial Digest, warns that 'stubborn bullishness' among investors vowing to buy the dip or 'hold on come hell or high water' is a 'hallmark of a market top.'

  • Why NY Giants haven't fired OC Jason Garrett yet | NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano

    Here's why New York Giants owner John Mara and GM Dave Gettleman haven't fired Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett after the offense's lack of production in 0-3 start to 2021 NFL season.

  • Amazon Launches $1,000, Voice-Controlled Robot Called Astro

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. on Tuesday unveiled a home robot called Astro, a screen on wheels that works with the company’s Alexa voice software.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe bot, which Bloomberg first reported was in development

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest added to two of her newer positions, and it added to a third stake of a stock that has shed nearly half of its peak value.

  • Dividend Stocks Can Make You Rich: 2 Utility Stocks to Consider Buying Now

    Investing in the best dividend stocks can make you, your kids, and/or your grandchildren wealthy over time.

  • Nigeria to become first country in Africa to launch CBDC

    The Central Bank of Nigeria’s eNaira website has gone live ahead of schedule. And, in the 24 hours following the launch, it received more than a million hits.