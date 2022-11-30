Doylestown doctor sentenced to prison for improperly prescribing opioids

A Doylestown Township-based doctor will spend up to five years in prison on charges alleging he unlawfully prescribed "highly addictive" opioid medications to his patients over a period of years.

On Monday, Dr. Richard Kondan was sentenced to two to five years in prison, according to a news release from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Kondan, 59, of Buckingham, entered a no contest plea to a felony offense of unlawful prescription of a controlled substance by a practitioner in March.

The DA's office, which investigated the case jointly with the Attorney General's Office, said Kondan improperly prescribed the medication to at least 14 patients over between November 2017 and September 2019. Kondan was charged in March 2021 following a recommendation of the Bucks County Investigating Grand Jury.

Kondan charged:Doylestown Township doctor accused of improperly prescribing powerful opioids

'Tranq' on the rise:Deadly 'tranq' drug is Narcan-proof and on the rise in Bucks County

For subscribers:'To me this hits home': Falls Township recovery specialists going beyond 911 calls to address addiction, mental health

Investigators found Kondan had failed to prescribe controlled substances that followed accepted treatment principles and failed to keep accurate medical records to support the high volume of controlled substance he prescribed, according to the DA's office.

Authorities alleged Kondan increased dosages of oxycodone without appropriate medical justification. They also alleged he would authorize refills without physical examinations or office visits.

Additionally, Kondan regularly prescribed patients "dangerous combinations" of oxycodone and other prescriptions, the release states. Officials said he did the "reckless prescribing practices" for as long as 16 years.

Kondan was a licensed osteopathic physician and surgeon in Pennsylvania since 1991, according to the department of state. His license was suspended in July 2021, according to state records.

Story continues

In addition to his prison sentence, Kondan was ordered to perform 200 hours of community service.

A message left for Kondan's attorney seeking comment Wednesday was not returned.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Doylestown doctor gets prison for improper opioid prescription charge