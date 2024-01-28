Doylestown rounabout project cuts New Britain Road to one lane starting Thursday

A two-year roundabout project in Doylestown starts February off with a significant change to New Britain Road and a detour that will continue through the summer.

PennDOT announced Wednesday that New Britain Road will be reduced to a single-lane between Easton Road and Rolling Hill Boulevard starting Thursday, Feb. 1.

Drivers will have to use Lower State Road, U.S. 202, and Easton Road, a roughly two-mile detour, at all times until the lane reopens sometime later this year, according to a PennDOT news release.

The lane closure is related to a larger project installing two roundabouts where Easton Road intersects wtith New Britain/Sauerman Roads, near Triangle Park, in Doylestown Township. That project is expected to be completed in April 2026.

Work schedules are weather dependent and should be considered on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

What road projects start this week in Bucks County?

New Britain Road is cut down to a single lane between Easton Road and Rolling Hill Boulevard beginning Feb. 1 and continuing through the summer. A 24/7 detour using Lower State Road, U.S. 202 and Easton Road will be in effect until work ends this summer.

What road projects are continuing this week in Bucks County?

A weekday lane closure on Creek Road, between Quarry Road and Deep Run Road, in Bedminster, for PECO utility work that started last Monday continues until March 29.

PECO utility work also closes a lane on Route 413 (Durham Road) between Dark Hollow Road and Stump Road in Bedminster and Plumstead townships; on Route 611 (Easton Road) between Quarry and Spruce Hill roads and on Creek Road between Quarry and Wismer roads in Bedminster; and on Wismer Road between Stump and Point Pleasant roads, in Plumstead, until April 1.

What road projets are planned this month in Bucks County?

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will need to close a section of Newportville Road, between Zimmerman Lane and New Falls Road, in Bristol and Bensalem townships for bridge work for the week starting Feb. 12.

