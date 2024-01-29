A dozen New Castle residents arrested on drug-dealing counts in Henry County raid

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A total of 21 people were arrested, 12 of them on drug-dealing charges, Friday night as members of the Henry County Area Drug Task Force "executed a large-scale strategic strike," according to a release.

About 30 officers — from the Henry County Sheriff's Department, New Castle Police Department and Indiana State Police — made the arrest sweep within five hours, the release said.

Formal charges have been filed against most of those apprehended, according to records at the Henry County jail.

Those arrested on meth-dealing charges included Mark A. Addison, 49; Justin Charles Choate, 30; Andrew D. Craig, 43; Chad Ryan Hale, 48; Joshua R. Hillman, 43; Brenda K. Jones, 61; Feather A. Neal, 41; Brittney Nicole Schroeder, 35; Joseph Lee Sims, 36; Jonathan Charles Wilkinson, 24; and Charles Anthony York Jr., 56.

All were listed in court records at New Castle addresses.

Also arrested on a count of dealing in a narcotic drug was Christian Alexander Hamrick, 25, also of New Castle.

The dealing charges filed ranged from Level 2 felonies, carrying up to 30 years in prison, to Level 5 felonies with maximum six-year sentences.

In the release, Henry County Sheriff John Sproles said his office was "committed to carrying out this type of unannounced, unexpected, well planned and thoroughly executed strategic strikes on local area drug dealers."

