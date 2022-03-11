A dozen convicted in multistate dog-fighting and cocaine ring that extended to Florida

A dozen defendants have been convicted in a Georgia-based dog-fighting and cocaine trafficking network that extended to Florida and Alabama, authorities said Thursday.

Shelley Johnson, 40, of Macon, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal-fighting organization before Georgia Middle District U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles Weigle, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

Also known as “Gold Mouth,” Johnson faces a maximum five years of imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine, the department said. Sentencing is scheduled for June 7.

Another 11 co-conspirators had already been convicted and sentenced, according to the Justice Department.

According to court documents, law enforcement investigated a criminal organization involved in both cocaine distribution and organized dog fighting based out of Roberta, Georgia, from May 2019 until February 2020. In February 2020, law enforcement served 15 residential search warrants and seized more than 150 dogs that were being used for organized dog-fighting, the documents show.

During this time period, authorities say that Johnson communicated with Jarvis Lockett, 41, of Warner Robins, Georgia, about fighting and breeding dogs, dogs mauled and killed as a result of fighting, sharpening a dog’s teeth for fighting purposes and cash prizes for fights.

Johnson also attended a dog fight and participated as a handler inside the ring during the dog fight, the Justice Department said. When law enforcement executed a search warrant at Johnson’s residence, authorities say they found 13 pit bull terrier-type dogs with “scarring consistent with dog-fighting.”

In addition, agents say they found evidence of dog-fighting activities including a digital scale, weighted collars, heavy chains, ground stakes and a medical supplies “to treat animals for injuries sustained from dog fighting activities.”

In total, the convicted defendants have been sentenced to over 65 years — one is facing more than 17 years in prison and three are facing at least 10 years, the department said.