Dozen of dead geese found in Sacramento: 'A horror movie'
The deaths of dozens of geese in Sacramento are prompting California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials to investigate why they died. The migratory birds were primarily cackling and snow geese and were found throughout the city and county Monday morning after an overnight thunderstorm. Four of the birds were submitted to Fish and Wildlife for testing, and the department believes the birds died after falling to the ground during the storm.