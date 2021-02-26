A dozen Ohioans charged in Capitol riot, including 5 from southwest Ohio: A look at their cases

Feb. 26—Five people from the area have been charged in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, but they aren't the only Ohioans accused.

Jessica Watkins and Donovan Crowl, both of Champaign County, Sandra and Bennie Parker of Warren County, and Justin Stoll of Wilmington, are all charged in federal court in connection to their alleged participation during the insurrection.

Meanwhile, five suspects from in and around the Columbus area now have been charged. They are Dustin Thompson and Robert Lyon, both of Columbus, Alexander Sheppard, of Powell, Derek Jancart, of Canal Winchester, and Troy Faulkner, of Whitehall.

Also, two northern Ohio people, Christine Priola and Stephen Ayres, are charged.

Watkins, Crowl, Sandra Parker, Thompson, Lyon, Sheppard, Jancart, Ayres and Priola are accused by authorities of entering the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection. The others are alleged of committing other crimes in connection to the insurrection.

Miami Valley suspects

All the criminal cases are working their way through the judicial system, but all are still in their early phases.

Watkins, who is charged with conspiracy along with Crowl and the Parkers, is due back in court Friday for a detention hearing. In court filings, prosecutors say that she is charged with a federal crime of terrorism for her role.

Meanwhile, Crowl, who authorities arrested with Watkins, is no longer listed as an inmate in the Butler County Jail, where's he's been for the past week. Prosecutors said last week during a Watkins' hearing that they expected him to be transferred to the D.C. area, where he will face prosecution.

In court documents, authorities say Watkins and Crowl can be seen on video in the Capitol. The authorities say that Watkins, Crowl, the Parkers and others communicated before, during and after the incident.

Authorities said in court documents that Bennie Parker assisted his wife, Sandra Parker, and others during the insurrection by staying in communication with them. Prosecutors have said in court documents that the Parkers traveled with Watkins and Crowl to the Jan. 6 event.

The next court date for the Parkers was not listed on the case's docket Thursday afternoon.

Stoll is charged with making interstate threats and threatening a witness. Authorities say that he made threats to someone online after they accused him of being at the Capitol and saying they hoped he would be arrested.

"Well, that shows your (expletive) ignorance because, clearly, the Capitol building is owned by the people, so again, nothing will happen. Secondly, I never admitted I went into it, did I? Go watch the video again. Daddy's not stupid. [Wink.3/8 Third, if you ever in your (expletive) existence did something to jeopardize taking me away from my family, you will absolutely meet your maker. You can play that for the D.A. in court, I don't care. If you ever jeopardize me, from being with my family, you will absolutely meet your mother (expletive) maker, and I will be the one to arrange the meeting," prosecutors accused him of saying.

He isn't due back in court until April.

Columbus-area defendants

Thompson and Lyon are charged in the same case and have a court date in March. Authorities also accused Thompson of stealing a coat rack while inside the Capitol.

Authorities charged Faulkner with kicking in and breaking a window at the Capitol. He is charged with destruction of government property, among other charges. He is due back in court today for a motions hearing.

Jancart and Sheppard were charged this week. Authorities said a former co-worker and a family member alerted the FBI that Jancart was inside the Capitol. Sheppard was charged after a former high school classmate alerted authorities of his alleged participation, according to a court document.

A future court date had not been set for either man.

Northern Ohio suspects

Ayres was charged after a Facebook video allegedly showed him and another man talking about entering the Capitol, according to a statement of facts filed in the case. A court document says he is charged with obstruction of justice/Congress, unlawful entry into a restricted building or grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

A next court date in the case has not been set.

Priola was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and unlawful activities on Capitol Grounds, Parades, assemblages and display of flags, according to a court document. She was charged after an anonymous tip was submitted to the FBI claiming that she was depicted in a photo that was taken inside the Capitol, a court document says.

A next court date in her case hasn't been set yet either.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.