Dozen people, 5 gang members arrested after drug bust in Floyd County

A drug bust in Floyd County has led to a dozen people facing charges, five of whom are known to be involved in gangs.

Deputies say they conducted a drug bust at the home of one of the suspects, Ty’Jahun Cammack, earlier this week where they found a large amount of drugs.

After the bust, deputies found and arrested 12 people at the Maple Quick Stop convenience store down the street.

One of the suspects was arrested at the convenience store on an unrelated warrant. Another of the suspects arrested was a juvenile. Deputies have not released details on either of those suspects.

It is unclear what prompted the drug bust.

The suspects arrested include:

Ty’Jahun Isiah Cammack - participation in gang activity, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of marijuana

Deputies say Cammack had two guns at the time of his arrest

LaFrancis Kesman Quartez Freeman - possession of marijuana

Demarius Tyrese Hodges - participation in a criminal street gang and possession of marijuana

Dwight Kareem Hodges - possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Christopher Matthew Jacks

Details on Jacks’ arrest, including his charges are unclear.

Jeremy Lee Rampley - possession of methamphetamine

Deputies found methamphetamine in Rampley’s car.

Jamar Sullivan - participation in gang activity, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of marijuana

Jasmen Lashaun Wade - possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects and forgery

Deputies found methamphetamine in baggies and syringes, as well as a digital scale and a counterfeit $100 bill.

Jerramyha Nayshion Wright - participation in a criminal street gang and possession of marijuana

Quintavious Quomon Zachery - participation in a criminal street gang and possession of marijuana

