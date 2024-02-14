A dozen senior couples, ranging in age from 80 to 90, renew wedding vows at Elmhurst retirement community

Jim and Carol Reasor met through their church youth group when they were just 16 and 14 years old. It was the beginning of a decadeslong love story. After graduating from Purdue University together, they got married at that same Indianapolis church in 1956.

“I thought she was a pretty, lively girl. She was very popular among my fraternity brothers,” Jim Reasor, 89, said with a laugh.

They were one of a dozen couples who renewed their vows for Valentine’s Day at an Elmhurst senior living community Wednesday. Ranging in age from 80 to 90, their marriages spanned a collective 731 years.

The Roosevelt at Salt Creek retirement community was adorned with string lights and red heart-shaped balloons. Two floral arrangements flanked a podium with a light-up “love” sign.

“When you work with our residents and get to hear their stories, it’s endearing to see just how close they are as couples, particularly as the aging process continues,” said Peter Crane, the community’s executive director.

The couples sat at the front of the room as Elmhurst Mayor Scott Levin presided over the ceremony. Each man had a rose pinned to his suit, while the women held pink bouquets. One senior had a lace veil pinned in her hair.

“When I look at the likes of the marriages that we’re celebrating today, they’re truly remarkable on any standard, and so I congratulate all of you for that,” Levin said.

What’s the secret to a long-lasting relationship?

“Yes dear, yes dear, yes dear,” Larry Wing, 84, said. His wife Ellen Wing, 81, laughed beside him.

After leading the seniors through a series of vows, Levin told each man to kiss his bride as the crowd applauded.

“No need to stand, we’re not throwing rice,” Crane quipped.

Other single seniors attended the celebration. Most of the community’s residents are widows, Crane said. At the back of the room sat Rosemary Biagi wiping tears from her eyes. Her husband of over 50 years died in 2014.

“He would have loved this,” Biagi said. “We were inseparable. My love for him was for eternity.”

After the ceremony, Mary Jane and Adolph Olivi, both 94 years old, squeezed each other’s hands.

“We’re best friends,” Mary Jane Olivi said.

The couple went to neighboring high schools on the South Side of Chicago. Adolph Olivi still remembers the moment he first saw his wife on the shore of Lake Michigan.

“She was on the beach, and I said, ‘I’d like to meet that gal, she’s pretty cute,’” Adolph Olivi said. “I’ve been calling her MJ since we met.”

They got married in 1953. Adolph Olivi served two years in the Marine Corps before they started a family together. The couple had three children and two grandsons before moving into Roosevelt at Salt Creek eight years ago.

“This is like our second family,” Mary Jane Olivi said.

Larry and Ellen Wing were seated beside the Olivis, each drinking a flute of Champagne.

“Our love continues after 60 years,” Larry Wing said. “I feel the same way I did when we got married.”

