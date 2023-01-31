With a Dozen In Stock, Super Sport Classics Is Your Chevelle Specialist

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The Chevy Chevelle is one of America’s most beloved muscle cars, and you can own one from Super Sport Classics.

The Chevrolet Chevelle is a ridiculously popular car within the American classic car market as it embodies everything that an actual muscle was supposed to be. Originally designed to serve as a middle option between the more expensive Impala and “low-level” Nova, these cars quickly became a pillar within the American automotive community to provide tons of power and performance to their buyers at a pretty low price the time.

1966 Chevy Chevelle

Many people just love the look of the 1966 Chevelle, which was the first year Chevrolet made it a stand-alone model. With a complete redesign versus the ’65, this muscle car inspired many to jump on board, quickly becoming an enthusiast favorite. Back then the SS was the top dog with a thumping 396 available. But for some that wasn’t enough power, and that’s who this car is for. See it here.

1969 Chevy Chevelle

The 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle is likely the most collectible car on the vintage vehicle market for its remarkable style, high performance, and wicked reputation for drag strip domination. Along with the exterior design, this newer generation of Chevelle was given priority more than any other vehicle before its performance. This made it the perfect combination of performance and style with a ton of power under the hood and an unforgettable design language. See it here.

1970 Chevy Chevelle

Although unknown at the time, the 1970 model year was edging closer to the demise of the movement with the oil crisis looming on the horizon that would cause people to buy smaller cars for fuel efficiency. Powering this Chevelle is a 396, backed by a TH400 automatic transmission. See it here.

