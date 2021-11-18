A dozen students were arrested Tuesday following a brawl at H.L. Bourgeois High School, authorities said.

The incident occurred in the morning as deputies were monitoring the hallways during a recess break, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

A large fight suddenly broke out as hundreds of students were changing classes, authorities said. Multiple students fought one another when deputies, teachers and school staff tried to break them up.

Additional deputies were called out to the school to bring the situation under control and those who were involved in the fights were separated and detained, the Sheriff’s Office said. No serious injuries were reported.

Following an investigation, 12 students ages 14 to 17 were charged with rioting and were booked into the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said in a release Thursday that Terrebonne schools “are a place for our children to be safe and get an education. This type of violence will not be tolerated in our schools and there will consequences for their actions.”

The case remains under investigation and additional arrests could follow, authorities said.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: A dozen students arrested following fight at H.L. Bourgeois High School