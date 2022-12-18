Dozens arrested, cited during overnight ‘DUI wolf pack’ in Pinellas

Law enforcement agencies wrote 219 citations and criminally charged 69 people during an overnight “DUI wolf pack” operation dedicated to a sheriff’s deputy who was killed last year by a drunken driver, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Thirty-eight people were arrested for DUI. Other criminal charges included drug offenses, driving with a suspended or revoked license and giving a false name to a law enforcement officer. In three instances, people were wanted on warrants.

Officers also wrote 75 speeding tickets along with citations for a number of other offenses. Among them were other moving violations, having an open container with alcohol, driving with no insurance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

The operation was held from 7 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday in memory of Deputy Michael Magli, who was killed by a drunken driver in the line of duty last year.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, the other participating agencies were the Florida Highway Patrol and police departments in St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo, Pinellas Park, Tarpon Springs, Treasure Island, Indian Shores and Gulfport.

In a Friday news release, the Sheriff’s Office said the operation was part of its “ongoing commitment to reduce deaths, injuries and property damage associated with traffic crashes related to impaired driving.”

Deputy Magli was killed on Feb. 17, 2021, while trying to stop a drunken driver on East Lake Road in northern Pinellas County. The driver, 35-year-old Robert Allen Holzaepfel, had a blood alcohol level nearly triple the legal limit. He pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and other charges in September and was sentenced to 35 years prison.

Below is the tally of criminal charges and citations released by the Sheriff’s Office.

Criminal charges:

DUI’s - 38

Felony Drug Arrest - 6

Misdemeanor Drug Arrest - 4

Warrants - 3

DWLSR Arrest - 4

Other Misdemeanor Arrest - 6

Other Felony Arrest - 5

False Name to LEO - 1

Total Charges - 69

Citations:

DWLSR - 17

No Insurance - 4

Speeding Tickets - 75

Open Containers - 8

Non-Moving Violations - 39

Moving Violations - 39

DUI Citations - 37

Total Citations - 219