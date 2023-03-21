Dozens arrested in French protests after government survives no-confidence vote

Anti-pension bill protest in Paris
1
Reuters
·2 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - Dozens of people were arrested across France after sporadic protests broke out hours after President Emmanuel Macron's government narrowly survived a no-confidence motion in parliament on Monday over a deeply unpopular pension reform.

The failure of the vote will be a relief to Macron. Had it succeeded, it would have sunk his government and killed the legislation, which is set to raise the retirement age by two years to 64.

But the anger was felt as protesters took to the streets in cities across the France, opposition lawmakers vowed to force a U-turn and unions prepared for nationwide action on Thursday.

In some of central Paris' most prestigious avenues, firefighters scrambled to put out burning rubbish piles left uncollected for days due to strikes as protesters played cat-and-mouse with police for a fifth night.

What may concern the executive is the large number of young people in the demonstrations.

Television images showed police briefly firing tear gas and charging at protesters in several towns with special motor bike officers seen striking out at protesters.

That prompted the U.N. Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Association, Clément Voule, to say in a Twitter post that police should avoid using excessive force.

The vote on the tripartisan, no-confidence motion was closer than expected. Some 278 members of paliament backed it, just nine short of the 287 needed for it to succeed.

"We are coming to the end of the democratic process of this essential reform for our country," Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said. "It is with humility and seriousness that I took my responsibility and that of my government."

Opponents say this shows Macron's decision to bypass a parliamentary vote on the pension bill - which triggered the no- confidence motions - has already undermined his reformist agenda and weakened his leadership.

All eyes now turn to the president who is due to speak to the nation on Wednesday afternoon, according to France Info radio.

Macron will hold talks later on Tuesday with Borne, the heads of both houses of parliament and lawmakers in his political camp as he seeks to plot an exit to the political crisis.

The key question in coming days will be whether Macron sticks with his existing government as he looks to freshen things up even if the potential paralysis in parliament will make governing more complicated.

"Nothing is resolved and everything in the country continues so that this reform is withdrawn," Mathilde Panot, the parliamentary chief of the far-left La France Insoumise said.

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Recommended Stories

  • Explainer-Why is Macron in so much trouble over pension reform?

    President Emmanuel Macron faces the toughest challenge to his authority after his government bypassed the lower house to push through a deeply unpopular pension reform bill that will raise the retirement age. WHAT CHANGES TO THE PENSION SYSTEM DOES MACRON WANT TO MAKE? The legislation raises the retirement age by two years to 64.

  • Nairobi police tear gas protesters

    Nairobi police used tear gas and made arrests during anti-government protests on March 20.

  • City law firm pushes staff to save more in pensions due to 'silent retirement crisis'

    One of the City's largest employers is pushing its staff to save more into their pensions amid concerns they will not be able to fund their retirement.

  • Opposition Protesters Flee Tear Gas in Central Nairobi

    Protesters gathered in central Nairobi, Kenya, on Monday, March 20, after the country’s opposition leader called on his supporters to take to the streets to demand transparency on the election of President William Ruto.Footage recorded by @BarrenThoughts shows protesters running down a street in Nairobi’s downtown on Monday afternoon.Local media reported that tear gas was used to disperse protesters in the capital.Raila Odinga, the Kenyan opposition leader, had called on his supporters to take to the streets, after rejecting the election victory of President William Ruto in August last year.The protests were deemed illegal by police on Sunday, but this did not prevent unrest in the capital. Credit: @BarrenThoughts via Storyful

  • Australia won’t support US defence of Taiwan in Aukus deal

    Australia’s defence minister said his country has not agreed to support a US military defence of Taiwan as part of the new Aukus nuclear submarine deal.

  • Taiwan president to visit US but no word on House Speaker meeting

    TAIPEI/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will make sensitive stopovers in the United States on her way to and from Central America that could inflame China-U.S. tensions, but Taipei's government would not confirm a meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Taiwanese presidents routinely pass through the United States while visiting diplomatic allies in Latin America, the Caribbean and the Pacific, which while not official visits are often used by both sides for high-level meetings. The United States, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, but is its most important international backer and arms supplier.

  • Macron survives a no confidence vote

    STORY: French President Emmanuel Macron's government narrowly survived a no confidence motion in the National Assembly Monday, after bypassing the lower house last week to push through an unpopular overhaul to the pension system.The outcome was a relief to Macron: a successful no-confidence vote would have sunk his government and killed the legislation, which is set to raise the retirement age by two years to 64.But the relief could be short-lived.For one thing, the vote was closer than expected. Some 278 MPs voted in favor of the tripartisan, no-confidence motion, just nine short of the 287 needed for it to succeed.In addition, unions and protesters have vowed to carry on with strikes and protests against the pension reform.Macron's government says reform is necessary to keep the pension budget afloat.Some hard left lawmakers have called on the prime minister to resign.When she addressed parliament on Monday, angry MPs walked out in protest.“These are lawmakers who are denying their role in parliament and are claiming that the streets are more legitimate than the institutions.” After the vote, far-left lawmaker Mathilde Panot said the government has already lost its legitimacy.“We only needed nine more votes for this motion of no confidence to break this government and its reform – nine votes, as the government is already dead in the eyes of the French people, it no longer has legitimacy, and of course, a prime minister who no longer has legitimacy or power to push through with her reform and who has to resign while bringing away the reform with her.”Violent unrest has erupted across the country in recent days and trade unions have promised to intensify their strike action, leaving Macron to face the most dangerous challenge to his authority since the "Yellow Vest" uprising over four years ago. A ninth nationwide day of strikes and protests is scheduled on Thursday. Opposition parties are also ready to challenge the pension bill in the Constitutional Council, which could decide to strike down some or all of it - if it considers the new law to breach the constitution.

  • Cast of "Ted Lasso" visits White House to discuss importance of mental health

    The cast of "Ted Lasso" visited the White House on Monday to discuss the importance of addressing mental health.

  • The Crown has thoroughly debased itself with Princess Diana’s car crash

    They’ve gone to great lengths to keep every detail of what will surely be The Crown’s most controversial scene under wraps, even transporting the replica of the car Princess Diana died in to Paris in secret, so that they could reconstruct her last journey there. But today (Monday) leaked pictures of the prop wreckage emerged, making a mockery of Netflix’s assertion last year that “the exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown”.

  • Man Arrested, Protesters Clash at New York Attorney General Letitia James-Hosted ‘Drag Story Hour’

    Robert Porco was charged on one count of assault, according to the NYPD

  • Letters to the editor: Fox viewers are naïve; parking issues in Simi

    Letters include how Fox News supporters appear easily fooled; and questioning Simi Valley City Council's decision to halt parking violations.

  • Hollywood’s Labor Talks Begin With the Future of Streaming at Stake

    Amid a Wall Street squeeze on studios, guilds are forming a united front on demanding major changes to pay scales for digital releases

  • Fox News v Dominion: $1.6bn defamation fight goes to court today

    The voting machine company is suing the news channel over its disingenuous coverage of various outlandish election claims

  • Three divorces in 15 minutes: First woman to serve as district judge cleared docket in 45 minutes in 1923

    Jane A. Shaw, one of the few women practicing law in Oklahoma City in the early 1920s, became the state's first district judge in 1923.

  • China Box Office: ‘Shazam 2,’ ‘M3GAN’ Bomb Big Time

    Hollywood’s recent streak of shaky box office results in China continued over the weekend, as Warner Bros’ superhero sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Universal’s horror hit M3GAN both crashed and burned, losing to Chinese holdover releases. Shazam! 2, directed by David F. Sandberg and starring Zachary Levi, opened to just $4.3 million, according […]

  • Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old student breaks her silence

    Teacher suffered wounds to hand and chest

  • Dominion lawsuit is just the start as Fox faces losing friends – and viewers

    Beyond the defamation case, Fox News must reckon with an alienated audience and its waning hold over the GOP

  • Fox News owes its viewers an apology

    Columnist Charita Goshay writes that Fox News owes its viewers an apology.

  • Collaborator’s home blown up in Berdyansk, invaders cover up consequences and hunt for culprits

    The home of collaborator Serhiy Hyrenko in the occupied city of Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhya Oblast, has been blown up, according to the post in the Berdyansk Today Telegram channel on March 19.

  • The Bambi effect: Are deer a bigger threat to NC forests than climate change?

    Short of reintroducing top predators, some researchers believe a new approach to hunting might be the best way to bring ecosystems back into balance