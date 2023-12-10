Dozens arrested in Saturday retail theft mission: PPB

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 24 people have been arrested as a result of the most recent retail theft mission conducted by Portland police.

This mission began Saturday at various shopping centers around the city.

According to PPB, they conducted 21 vehicle stops and 16 subject stops. Additionally, four individuals were charged with felonies and 19 with misdemeanors.

They also cited a total monetary recovery amount of $3,536.70 from Target, Home Depot, KOHL’s and WinCo Foods.

PPB says the mission will continue into Sunday.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.

