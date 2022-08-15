Dozens of assault-style rifles, pounds of weed seized from Edgewood man arrested in Nevada

State police on Friday seized dozens of assault-style rifles, seven pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars in cash after stopping a Pierce County man for speeding on a Nevada highway.

The 24-year-old Edgewood man was later arrested for investigation of 76 charges related to possessing and assembling illegal firearms, one count of possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of marijuana greater than one ounce, according to a news release from Nevada State Police Highway Patrol.

The News Tribune generally does not name suspects in criminal cases until they have been formally charged.

Lt. Jeff Howell of Nevada State Police said nearly all of the guns were assault-style weapons, but the man also allegedly had a number of handguns and manufacturing tools. Howell said he believed most of the guns were semi-automatic rifles. He hadn’t heard that any were fully automatic. According to the news release, multiple guns had no serial numbers, and the man was in possession of firearm silencers, magazines and ammunition. Troopers also found about $12,500 cash.

Investigators shared information with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to seek recommendation for possible federal charges, troopers said.

Troopers stopped the man on U.S. 93 in northeast Nevada in Elko County, about 20 miles south of Wells. He was driving south in a gray BMW sedan and was stopped for going 89 miles per hour in a 70-mile-per-hour zone. When troopers contacted the driver, they saw “signs of possible criminal activity,” according to the release. Troopers took custody of the vehicle and sought a search warrant.

The driver was released and voluntarily left the scene, troopers said. After the search warrant was executed, he was located and taken into custody. His bail was initially set at $950,000. It’s unclear what drug paraphernalia he was found in possession of. Howell said he appeared to have a number of hypodermic needles and some scales.

The suspect was found and arrested by the Nevada Investigations Division Elko Combined Narcotics Unit and the Nevada Highway Patrol, with assistance from the Elko County Sheriff’s Department.