Dozens of bids to drill new oil and gas fields

·2 min read
Oil platform
Successful applicants to drill for new oil and gas will be announced later this year

More than 100 applications have been submitted to drill for new oil and gas in the North Sea.

The UK government opened a fresh round of licensing after a three-year hiatus while it hosted the UN climate change conference in Glasgow.

But UK ministers said more licences would be made available because of the energy security crisis.

A total of 115 bids have been received and the successful applicants will be announced later this year.

Licensing new oil and gas developments is reserved to Westminster.

But the Scottish government last week announced a presumption against new oil and gas exploration as part of its new energy strategy.

Scottish ministers say they can no longer support the previous position of "maximising economic recovery" of fossil fuel reserves.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), which regulates the sector, said a total of 115 bids have been received from 76 companies, covering 258 "blocks" of the sea.

The NSTA said the bids will now be studied and those that go ahead could begin production in as little as 18 months.

Several different consents are needed after licences are granted but before production can begin - including ensuring it is in line with climate commitments.

Getty Images
Environmentalists argue new fossil fuel projects such as oil fields are incompatible with climate change action

Dr Nick Richardson, the NSTA's head of exploration, said: "We have seen a strong response from industry to the [licensing] round, which has exceeded application levels compared to previous rounds.

"We will now be working hard to analyse the applications with a view to awarding the first licences from the second quarter of 2023."

'Security of supply'

The decision to increase oil and gas exploration is at odds with international climate scientists who say fossil fuel projects should be closed down, not expanded, if there is to be a chance of keeping global temperature rises under 1.5C.

Both the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the global body for climate science, and the International Energy Agency have expressed such a view.

But UK Climate Minister Graham Stuart said: "Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine has led to volatile global energy markets.

"It's fantastic to see such interest from industry in this round, with the awarded licences set to play an important role in boosting domestic energy production and securing the UK's long-term energy security of supply."

Recommended Stories

  • Game recap: Miami Dolphins rally comes up short against Buffalo Bills in NFL playoffs

    Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins looked to upset Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to open their playoff run Sunday, January 15, 2023.

  • Argentina country profile

    Provides an overview of Argentina, including key events and facts of this South American country.

  • Brazil country profile

    Provides an overview and key facts about Brazil, the largest country in South America.

  • David Remfry: Lincoln exhibition 'a homecoming of sorts'

    The exhibition of British painter David Remfry's art will be hosted at the Usher Gallery in Lincoln.

  • Hockey World Cup 2023: Can India repeat historic 1975 win?

    Experts say the team, buoyed by home support, stands a good chance to bring home the cup.

  • Twitter may have deliberately cut off third-party clients like Tweetbot

    Twitter appears to have deliberately cut off third-party clients from accessing its API, according internal company Slack messages seen by The Information.

  • China Posts Record Fossil Fuel Output as Security Trumps Climate

    (Bloomberg) -- Fossil fuel production in China soared in 2022, with coal and gas hitting record highs, as environmental targets took a back seat to energy security after a tumultuous year for prices. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT

  • Companies Like PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and...

  • China's population falls for first time since 1961

    The birth rate fell to 6.77 births per 1,000 women - the lowest it has ever been.

  • RRR and Naatu Naatu win big at Critics' Choice Awards

    Days after its historic Golden Globe win, the Telugu film has won two more prestigious awards.

  • L.A. Catholic schools are growing after years of decline. But is it enough?

    After decades of falling enrollment exacerbated by the pandemic, Los Angeles Catholic schools are on track for a second straight year of enrollment growth.

  • Factbox-How China is seeking to boost its falling birth rate

    China saw its population fall by roughly 850,000 last year - its first drop in six decades that marks the start of an expected long-term decline in citizen numbers with major economic consequences. - China implemented a one-child policy from 1980 to 2015 in response to government concerns about the social and economic consequences of continued rapid population growth. - China has said that the policy averted 400 million births.

  • Seahawks players share their reactions to season ending

    Here's what Seattle players are tweeting about following the last game of the season.

  • After 1st vacation, Taylor Townsend gets 1st Slam win as mom

    As Taylor Townsend was preparing to return to professional tennis after becoming a mom nearly two years ago, she sought counsel from a couple of pretty good sources: Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters. Townsend gave birth to A.J. in March 2021, and a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Diane Parry of France at Melbourne Park was her first in singles action at a Grand Slam tournament since then.

  • France: March, Eiffel Tower display back Iran's activists

    The Eiffel Tower display also beamed the message, “Stop executions in Iran,” highlighting a demand of protesters. Both messages pay tribute to Mahsa Amini, whose death in September triggered demonstrations in Iran, along with arrests and executions.

  • Progressives battle for Feinstein’s Senate seat

    Before California Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) has even announced her retirement from public office, two prominent progressives have already made plans to run for her likely-to-be-vacant seat. A battle of liberal evolution is unfolding as newer talent and the established guard on the left vie for the same spot, tempted by the chance to move…

  • Letter to the Editor

    Clearly they are governing the same way they campaigned — in well-coordinated secrecy, driven by dogma over truth, and with a complete lack of transparency or integrity.

  • At Australian Open, some players say they ignore the bracket

    Awaiting a new topic during a pre-Australian Open news conference, Caroline Garcia — someone skilled and smart enough to reach the U.S. Open semifinals and win the season-ending WTA Finals in 2022 — was worried the next query could involve naming possible opponents. “I don’t want to know the draw!” Garcia blurted out, raising her left hand as if to literally deflect the subject. Actually, it is a rather common refrain among tennis players as they move from stop to stop on the tour, even ones as successful as No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek.

  • ‘Skinamarink’: The Journey From $15,000 Horror Indie to Terrifying Viral Phenomenon

    ShudderLegos have never been as ominous as they are in Skinamarink, a haunted-house movie that feels like that one childhood nightmare you can’t shake. The colorful bricks seem to move on their own, controlled by some unseen demon who issues commands in a perverse whisper. Two young siblings are left alone with this menace, and the oddities keep coming: Doors and windows vanish, lights won’t turn on, a hallway flips upside down, toys end up on the ceiling.Sound like a typical horror flick? Polte

  • Pegula tribute to Bills' Hamlin after Australian Open win

    World number three Jessica Pegula raced through her first-round match at the Australian Open on Monday, then revealed she had still found time to watch her beloved Buffalo Bills win an NFL playoffs match."If I'm going to be out first round, I would rather know first match than not.