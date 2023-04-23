Dozens of bodies found after Kenyan cult leader told followers to starve to death: police

At least 39 bodies have been found on the property of a Kenyan cult leader who told his followers to starve to death, according to authorities.

Paul Makenzi, pastor and leader of the Good News International Church in Malindi, has been behind bars for more than a week as investigators search his property.

The search began Friday and has so far turned up 39 shallow graves. Malindi police chief John Kemboi said officers expect to find more corpses as they continue digging up the 800-acre property.

When authorities first raided Makenzi’s residence on Wednesday, they found 15 people who were emaciated and severely malnourished. All were transported to a nearby hospital, but four later died.

Makenzi’s surviving followers said they were starving because the pastor told them it was the fastest way to meet Jesus Christ. Several followers were arrested alongside Makenzi, according to local reports.

Police arrested him back on April 14 and he has remained behind bars since. He has been on a hunger strike for the past four days.

Authorities previously investigated Makenzi several times. In 2019 and in again March 2023, he was arrested and charged in connection with the deaths of children. However, he remained free on bail while those cases worked their way through Kenyan courts.

Following the latest arrest, local politicians have urged the courts to keep Makenzi behind bars.

With News Wire Services