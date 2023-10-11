Dozens of Broward Sheriff’s employees face charges of fleecing federal pandemic loan program

Dozens of Broward Sheriff’s Office employees are expected to be charged Thursday with ripping off a federal government loan program meant to help businesses that struggled to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to two sources familiar with the investigation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office plans to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday in Fort Lauderdale focusing on the fraud charges being brought against both BSO deputies and detention officers in federal court, the sources said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Schall, the office’s spokesperson, declined to comment Wednesday evening.

The federal investigation reveals for the first time an extensive network of law enforcement officers accused of defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program approved by Congress after COVID-19 swept the nation in 2020. Florida Bulldog, an online news outlet, first reported that as many dozens of BSO deputies and jail officers were under federal investigation but did not indicate when the fraud charges would be filed.

Since its passage, South Florida has been a hotbed of PPP loan fraud committed by business people and others charged with fleecing the government program by falsifying information about their companies, employees, revenue, income and taxes. Several used millions of dollars to buy expensive Lamborghini, Tesla, Porsche, Mercedes Benz and Bentley automobiles.

The Paycheck Protection Program allocated about $800 billion in loans through banks that were entirely guaranteed by the Small Business Administration and, in almost all instances, forgiven as long as the money was used for payroll and other legitimate overhead costs.

The crackdown on dozens of BSO employees marks the latest of more than 180 South Florida defendants charged with fraudulently obtaining PPP and related pandemic benefits since the viral outbreak in March 2020. Most of the defendants have been convicted and sentenced to several years in prison.

South Florida, long known as the nation’s capital of fraud schemes, has incurred more than 140 PPP criminal cases over the past three years, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.