Dozens of car windows shot by BB gun along Rock Creek Road

Nov. 6—Dozens of Norman residents woke up to find that their car windows had been damaged by pranksters on Halloween morning.

On the night of Oct. 30 to the morning of Oct. 31, the Norman Police Department responded to multiple incidents relating to cars and vehicles that had been shot by a BB gun.

The department reported 22 incidents of destruction of property by a BB gun along Rock Creek Road between Porter Avenue and Flood Avenue.

Dallas Yow, a Trail Woods resident, said Trail Woods and Poppy Grove were hit hard. Three of his vehicles were affected, two had broken windows and one car only experienced paint damage.

One of the vehicles affected was his work truck.

"All I know is I got home about 10 o'clock, went to bed, and when I woke up the next morning, the driver's side window was shot out, and the back of my suburban was cracked," Yow said.

Corey Still, another Trail Woods resident, said his back window was shot in that night.

"On Tuesday, I went to work as normal, and I drove to work, but I didn't think anything of it," he said.

He said he felt a breeze when he looked behind and noticed there was no rear window. After work, he talked with his neighbors who had said their cars had been vandalized as well.

"It looked like a BB gun. It was not a high caliber gun, otherwise, it would have gone through," Still said.

Yow said in order to break open the driver's side window, the vandal would have had to have shot at point blank range, considering the person used a BB gun.

When filing a police report, Still said the officer said the incidents had affected cars and businesses from Flood Avenue to Porter Avenue along Rock Creek Road.

"The NPD Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating and following up on leads to identify the individuals involved in these acts of vandalism," wrote a spokesperson for the NPD.

On Oct. 31, the NPD responded to 20 cases of destruction, damage, or vandalism of property; three cases of aggravated assaults; one case of public intoxication; two cases of intimidation, threats, or harassment; five cases of larceny or thefts; two cases of motor theft; three runaways; and 14 other cases.

Brian King covers education and politics for The Transcript. Reach him at bking@normantranscript.com.