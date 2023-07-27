Dozens of car windows smashed again by burglars in Atlanta neighborhood

After more than 100 cars were burglarized at one Atlanta apartment complex over the weekend, thieves hit many more cars Thursday morning in the same part of town.

Atlanta police said more than 20 cars were broken into overnight at the Tribute Lofts in the Old Fourth Ward area.

Thieves broke the windows out of nearly every car on both sides of the street on John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE, and on even more vehicles inside the first floor of a parking garage nearby.

The crimes took place only about half a mile from where a similar massive crime spree happened Saturday.

A half mile in the other direction, thieves burglarized vehicles in the parking lot of a senior living community.

More than a dozen seniors at The Veranda at Auburn Pointe were shocked Thursday morning when they went out to their cars and found shattered windows and items stolen.

“Took all that out of there. Broke my glass out,” resident William Adams said. “Did they get anything?” Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach asked. “Ain’t nothing for them to get,” Adams responded.

Some of the victims think the same ring responsible for well over 100 break-ins over the weekend at a nearby apartment complex is responsible for their vehicles being smashed.

“We need more security. We need more lights and we need security. We’re senior citizens,” resident Inez Richardson said.

And this isn’t the first time residents of the senior center have been victimized by car burglars.

Priscilla Hunter’s Honda was broken into at the center months ago.

Now she hangs a sign in her car window asking the thieves to leave her alone.

“Please do not cause me problems. No money. No weapons. I’m poor,” the sign reads.

Atlanta police responded and are still processing all the thefts, including two dozen not far away.

The victims want to see more done.

“I think they need to get us some more security out here because we’re old and seniors, and we can’t fight nobody,” Hunter said.

Neighbors told Channel 2 that officers did collect evidence and dusted for fingerprints.

