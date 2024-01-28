Dozens of cars impounded after police bust street takeover on 6th Street Bridge

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Division detained multiple drivers following an illegal street takeover on the 6th Street Bridge.

Authorities did not disclose exactly what time the takeover was reported, but they did say that it occurred “while [people] were sleeping.”

“Upon arrival, participants had shut down the bridge [and] the officers observed multiple violations,” the department said on X, formerly Twitter.

Search continues for missing hiker near Mount Wilson

The suspects fled to the lower grand tunnel area of the bridge where they were subsequently detained.

More than 30 vehicles were impounded due to the illegal street takeover, LAPD said.

No other details were immediately released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.