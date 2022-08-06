Dozens of catalytic converters sawed off in Centre County as thefts increase nationwide

Dozens of catalytic converters were sawed off in recent years from the underside of vehicles in Centre County, often knocking them out of commission for days or weeks and leading to repairs that can easily top $1,000.

The emission control devices have become popular targets for thieves to cut out of a vehicle’s exhaust system in a matter of minutes. Thefts have jumped across the country as prices for the precious metals they contain have skyrocketed.

Bandits can expect to get anywhere from $50 to $250 if they sell the converters to scrap yards, which then sell them to recycling facilities to reclaim the precious metals inside.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau said the number of catalytic converter thefts reported in claims to insurance companies increased 325% from 2019 to 2020.

State College police Lt. Chad Hamilton said 47 catalytic converter thefts were reported in the borough since January 2019, most often as part of an organized effort.

A dozen were stolen between February 2020 and March 2020, while another 13 were stolen between December and March. An investigation into the latter is ongoing, Hamilton said.

Other municipalities in the Centre Region have also received reports of stolen converters, though at lower volumes.

Four converters were stolen in Ferguson Township since January 2021, Ferguson Township police Chief Chris Albright wrote in an email. Like State College, the most often targeted vehicle is a Toyota Prius.

Catalytic converters from hybrid vehicles, Albright wrote, “fetch more money.”

A similar situation has played out in nearby Patton Township.

The township’s police department has taken eight reports of catalytic converter thefts since January 2020, police Chief Tyler Jolley wrote. None have been reported since March.

Most of the eight were reported stolen overnight from apartment complexes.

Although certain vehicles are often targeted, investigators have not seen an established pattern of thefts during a specific time of year.

Of the dozen stolen in the two townships, four were swiped in both March and June. Two were stolen in December, while one was stolen in September and October.

State police at Rockview, which provides coverage to the majority of Centre County’s municipalities has not established a pattern either, spokesman Christopher Fox said.

The most recent report of catalytic converter thefts came from Wampum Hardware in Rush Township. Nine were stolen from the business in June, Fox said. An investigation is ongoing.

The increase in thefts prompted more than two dozen states to propose new legislation in 2021 aimed at toughening penalties and imposing new requirements for scrap metal dealers who buy the converters, according to the NICB. Pennsylvania did not, leaving it in the minority of states in the northeast. Ten states either enacted new legislation or firmed up existing laws.

How to protect your car

There are a handful of steps vehicle owners can take to reduce their chances of having their catalytic converter stolen. Here are some:

Install an anti-theft device for catalytic converters in your vehicle. You can get them online for as low as $50.

Carve your vehicle’s VIN and your phone number into your catalytic converter or paint it a bright color to make it less attractive to thieves. You should be able to pick up a handheld metal engraver and a stencil for lettering at your local hardware store for about $20, or ask a mechanic to do it for you.

Park in a well-lit area and install motion-activated lights and security cameras if you can. When you do park in public areas, try parking near fixed objects that limit ground clearance around the vehicle, like a sidewalk curb or parking garage wall.

Alternatively, park in an obvious spot, like the front entrance of a building or areas where pedestrians passing by can clearly see your vehicle.

If catalytic converter thefts have been reported in your area, remember to park your vehicle in a garage, if you can.

If you do become a victim of catalytic converter theft, your car insurance may cover the incident. Full coverage policies will typically cover everything but the deductible, but liability coverage may not.

Lexington Herald-Leader reporter Aaron Mudd contributed to this report.