Dozens of cats, dogs rescued from Topeka home after animal abuse report. Others found dead

In a case of apparent severe animal neglect, 18 animals were found deceased Tuesday at a house in the 1400 block of S.W. Fillmore, where Topeka police said they teamed up with animal welfare groups to rescue 73 more.

Dozens of cats and large dogs, including many Great Dane-type dogs, were found "living in filthy, hazardous conditions throughout the debris-filled residence, with no apparent access to clean water," the Humane Society of the United States said in a news release.

Charles C. Solomon, 28, of Topeka, and Desiree E. Therrien, 30, of Topeka, were booked into the Shawnee County Jail, where records said they were being held without bond Wednesday morning in connection with cruelty to animals involving abandoning without provisions for care.

"Nothing can prepare you to see animals suffering in such terrible conditions," said Midge Grinstead, Kansas state director for HSUS.

"The conditions these animals were living in ranks as one of the worst I've ever seen in my career," said Topeka police Capt. Colleen Stuart.

HSUS was transporting the rescued animals "to a confidential, safe location where they will continue to be examined by licensed veterinarians and receive the care they need," said Rosie Nichols, co-interim communications director for Topeka's city government.

This condemnation notice could be seen Wednesday attached to the front door of a house where Topeka police said they found 18 deceased animals and rescued 73 more on Tuesday.

Many dogs found in Topeka house were severely underweight

A condemnation notice could be seen posted Wednesday morning to the front door of the house at 1415 S.W. Fillmore.

The notice alleged the house was "unfit for human occupancy" and violated city code requirements regarding water systems.

Nichols said Topeka police executed the search warrant about 8 a.m. Tuesday "in response to a reported animal abuse case."

Officials from HSUS and animal welfare partners from across the country also took part, Nichols said.

Officers made contact with the owners of the house, then teamed up with animal welfare professionals to remove the animals and give them care, she said.

Topeka police and partnering agencies found 18 deceased animals and rescued 73 more from this house at 1415 S.W. Fillmore.

"A responder observed a black cat perched on a feces-coated kitchen countertop, drinking dirty dishwater from the sink," the HSUS news release said. "Veterinarians noted many of the dogs are severely underweight and that some of the animals appear to be suffering from eye, skin and upper respiratory issues, including a dog with several apparent untreated tumors in her skin."

Responders from the RedRover animal welfare organization were among those helping care for the animals at the temporary shelter, the HSUS news release said.

