Dozens of Central Kentucky drug trafficking suspects arrested after months-long investigation

More than two dozen people in Bourbon County have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking offenses after a months-long investigation by the Bluegrass Narcotic Task Force and the Kentucky State Police, according to the Paris Police Department.

The investigation began after concerned citizens came forward with information about the illegal activity, police said. Paris police said detectives were involved in multiple drug transactions with the suspects at various locations throughout Bourbon County and the city of Paris.

The investigation resulted in 28 people being arrested Paris police said.

Several of the suspects allegedly sold carfentanil, a drug used in veterinary medicine which is 100 times more potent than fentanyl, according to Paris police. Carfentanil is considered an analog of fentanyl and is typically used as a tranquilizer for large animals.

The suspects would also mix fentanyl with heroin, pills, cocaine, methamphetamine and ecstasy, according to Paris police.

“The drug epidemic has taken a heavy toll on many families, who have suffered the tragic consequences of overdoses and fatalities,” Paris police said in a Facebook post. “Our communities are facing the challenges of the epidemic, and law enforcement agencies are working hard to limit its effects.”

Paris police is one of the agencies associated with the Bluegrass Narcotic Task Force. Others include the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the Cynthiana Police Department and the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office. Paris police said the investigation remains on going as authorities work to apprehend more individuals involved in the trafficking ring.

“We have zero tolerance for illegal drug trafficking,” Paris police said in a Facebook post. “Law enforcement agents are dedicated to tracking down and arresting anyone who engages in this criminal activity. However, we also recognize that addiction is a serious health issue that requires support and treatment.

“If you are struggling with substance abuse and want to get help, you can reach out to our office anonymously at (859) 234-2617 and we will help you find the resources you need.”